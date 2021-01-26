LEWISTON – LEWISTON – John W. Webber, 66, of Dexter peacefully passed away at Marshwood Nursing Center on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Hartland on Feb. 16, 1954, a son of the late Lyral and Florence (Parsons) Webber.

John was the youngest of eight children. He grew up in the area and attended local schools. After high school, John attended Thomas College and received his associate degree in Business Management. On June 30, 1990, he married Teresa Wentworth and they blended their families together.

For over 40 years he worked as a production manager in manufacturing for General Signal (Edwards) in Pittsfield. “Big John” was not just big in stature but had a huge heart. He always went above and beyond to treat his employees like the friends they were.

John will always be remembered for his love of his family, fishing, coaching, and joking. In his younger years he enjoyed coaching little league baseball, basketball, and football in his local communities. He was also actively involved with his wife’s home run daycare and enjoyed mentoring the kids.

John loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, eating, and singing karaoke around a campfire. John also loved his labs Ebony and Hershey. Most recently he and Terri acquired Panda Wayne Webber a sassy Boston Terrier.

He will be sadly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Webber of Bridgton, his son; John Weston Webber II and his wife Meredith of Cobleskill, N.Y., his daughter, Sara Parsons of Gray, his son-in-law, Jason Parsons of Bridgton, his stepdaughter, Holli Olivier and her husband Don of Greene, a stepson, Travis Edell and his wife Stacy of Brandon, Fla.

Also he leaves behind his grandchildren; Giovanna, Vanessa, Colby, Alex, Ava, Payton, Sam, and Skylar. He is survived by his three sisters; Sandra Lovejoy, Carol Hartley, and Paula O’Connor as well as his sisters-in-law, Lucille Webber and Roberta Webber and his brother-in-law, Carl Cross. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and a few special friends; Rick and Bonny Dakin, Nate Thistle, and Alden “Oggie” Bolstridge.

John was predeceased by his brothers; Darrell and Clarence Webber and his sisters; Christine Kelso and Judith Cross.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations

be made to research

of Alzheimer’s.

