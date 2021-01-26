WATERVILLE – Ms. Karen Jane Rafferty, 75, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Waterville following a brief illness. Karen was born July 9, 1945 in upstate New York. She is the daughter of the late Jerome and Esther Rafferty (Buchanan).

Karen was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Inland Hospital for 30 years specializing in Obstetrics, adoring the delivery of newborn babies. Additionally, she shared her passion of new life through providing education to those blessed with God’s greatest gift.

Karen’s true devotion was seen through spending time with people she cared for most while giving the greatest gift of love. She emulated loyalty, compassion, and devotion for individuals most in need. She provided diligent care working at Pine Tree Camp for those who had disabilities and generously gave her time teaching expectant mothers in the community. Karen continuously cared for those in need, living a life of generosity. These lifelong acts of kindness reflected Karen’s character, heart, compassion, and excellence.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Cyr, Susanne Cyr, and David Cyr of Maine; her grandchildren, Dillon Cyr, Ernest Cyr, Donald Cyr, Brianne Warren, Kaitlyn Warren, Jacob Warren, Molly Cyr, and Norah Cyr, all of Maine.

In addition to her parents, Karen is predeceased by her sister, Josephine Rafferty.

There will be a Memorial Mass at Notre Dame da Perpetual Secours Catholic Church, 116 Silver St. Waterville, Maine on Jan. 29th at 11a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited, following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, face masks and social distancing is required. Interment will be in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, Old Town, Maine in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St. Oakland, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

