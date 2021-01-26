GARDINER – Marsha Alice Partridge Thomas, 68, of Gardiner, died Sunday Jan. 24, 2021, at MaineGeneral Rehab and LTC at Gray Birch.

She was born in Gardiner, Maine, of June 5, 1952, the daughter of Harry Kermit and Alice Lena (Rhyno) Partridge.

She was a Long-Haul Truck Driver for Burlington Motor Carriers, Franks and Son, and Prime Inc. She enjoyed playing bingo with her sisters, and fishing with her grandson. She also was a longtime soap opera fan and watched them faithfully right up into her last days. She enjoyed time with her family above all. She remained very close friends with her ex-husbands, Arnold Rogers and Kermit Thomas. A special thank you to Karen Brown, Betsy Vigue, and Nancy Gilson for taking such good care of her which allowed her to remain in her home for as long as possible.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, John F. Partridge and Gerald A. Partridge, two sisters, Janice Feeney and Judith Cadwallader, and her granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Rogers.

Marsha is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hall and husband Jon of Chelsea, a son, Mark Rogers and his wife Tina of Weeki-Wachee, Fla., a sister, Shirley Michaud of Augusta, grandchildren, Amber Rogers of Randolph, Jon Hall II of Augusta, Desiree Hall of Waterville and Rachel Rogers of Weeki-Wachee, Fla., great-grandchildren Addison and Levi Geroux of Randolph, Ian Allen, Serenity Pomelow and Ariel Riel all of Weeki-Wachee, Fla., and her loving cat, TAZ.

Graveside service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

