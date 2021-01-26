AUBURN – Shirley June Frost, 87, a resident of Wales, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn.

She was born June 22, 1933, in Litchfield, the daughter of Edward Ivers and Frances (Ridley) Ivers. She attended school in Litchfield and Sabattus. On July 30, 1949, in Monmouth, she married Donald L. Frost of Monmouth. They enjoyed 68 years together before his passing in 2017. In her early years she worked on the family farm in Sabattus and then relocated to Wales Corner in 1955, the Pepperell Mill and Libbey Mill in Lewiston, and later as owner and operator of the Frost Furniture in Wales. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to her husband when his health started to decline, and cared for him lovingly until his passing. She enjoyed going to garage sales, and spending time with her family.

As the years went on following her husband’s passing, she started to show signs of dementia, and some of her favorite times were going for rides with her son Edward to the Goodwill Thrift Shop in Topsham, the Salvation Army in Brunswick and Gowell’s Hannaford in Litchfield. Her son Edward said he was so grateful for the staff when he brought her to these locations, they treated her with the highest respect, patience and caring, some of the staff even calling her “Ma” and giving her hugs when they saw her.

He also wanted to share a special thank you, to Rev. Marian Marks, the Wales Fire Department and Kelly and Lisa of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

She is survived by her son Edward Frost of Wales, grandson, Matthew Frost and wife Tammy of Strong, and their children, Mila and Mathias, granddaughter, Sarah Doscinski and husband Josh of Vienna, and their children, Isaiah and Luke, and grandson Daniel Frost and wife Sarahbelle of Scarborough, and their children Clarke and Brooks, daughter-in-law, Brenda Brooks of Farmington, sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith of Auburn, and nephew Gary Danforth. She was predeceased by parents, her husband, her son, Donald L. Frost, Jr. and sister, Nancy Danforth. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m.,, on Thursday, January 28, at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment in the spring at Valley Cemetery, Route 202, Greene, Maine.

﻿

