CONWAY, S.C. —Billie Rogers of Avon, an anthropology and geography major, has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
