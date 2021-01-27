Clark is part folk, part blues, sometimes pop, but all parts original. With decades of touring and seven successful recordings under her belt, this Maine native has pleased audiences nationwide with her captivating voice, mindful lyrics and spot on guitar style.

Her 2019 song and video “I’m With You Greta” was screened at the International Environmental Film Festival in Barcelona Spain and won Best Folk Video at the Music Video Portland Awards in January 2020.

Clark traveled full time for 23 years with her six- and 12-string guitars, her own songs and her passion for connecting with audiences of all ages. With 7 albums and numerous songwriting, vocal and performance awards under her belt, she chose to work with behaviorally challenged students for 12 years, retiring from the field of education in 2016.

When the COVID-19 pandemic dictated that her live shows be put on hold, Clark went to work co-producing her first full studio album in 18 years. Titled “Will It Ever Be the Same,” the 12 tracks on her new album touch on themes of love, loss, transition, hope, social distance and the need to find closeness. Clark’s gift for spotting the silver lining even amidst chaos shines through on this new release.

Tickets cost $18.