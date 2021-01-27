AUGUSTA — Area firefighters are working to beat back a fire at a 93 Western Ave. building Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., crews were still fighting the flames at 93 Western Ave., which is just east of the road’s intersection with Pine Street.

A portion of Western Avenue was shut down to through traffic while crews from several departments worked. Vehicles at the nearby Shaws Plaza were detoured to Capitol Street.

When reached for comment, Augusta Fire Department’s Lt. Brian Chamberlain said he did not have time to speak.

According to property tax records, the building is owned by Enso LLC, which is based in Walpole.

A May 2019 Kennebec Journal report said that the building at 93 Western Ave. had been purchased by ENSO Recovery to be used as a recovery house for Kennebec County jail inmates in a drug treatment program after they are released from jail.

In a July 2019 report, the property was mentioned in a report about a failed proposal to ban residences on Western Avenue was rejected after some residents sought to limit the number of group homes in their neighbor.

This story will be updated.

