BRISTOL, R.I. — Three local students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

They include Courtney Caouette of Greene, Emma Feagin of Readfield, and Meghan Smith of Manchester.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: