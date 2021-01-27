New Hope for Women’s Jesse Lucas will hold an informative online program called “Domestic Violence 101” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, hosted by the Camden Public Library. The talk will provide an overview of the trauma caused by domestic violence. Lucas also will touch upon oppression and its overlap with domestic violence.

Lucas is the prevention educator for New Hope for Women, covering Knox and Waldo counties. With a background in trauma-informed care and anti-oppression frameworks, Lucas is committed to educating her community about domestic violence and the many intersections that are alongside it. She will be taking questions from the audience at the end of the presentation.

New Hope for Women offers support to people in Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo counties affected by domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking, and provides educational resources to assist our communities in creating a safer and healthier future.

Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

