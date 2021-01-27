Upstream, the City of Gardiner, Maine Department of Transportation, Gardiner Main Street and a number of interested community members are coming together to dust off a decade-old plan to bring the Cobbossee Trail up Winter Street onto Summer Street, and over the trestle to Gardiner Paperboard Dam, according to a news release from Upstream.

Upon completion, this trail will provide an unparalleled adventure over Cobbossee Stream.

Upstream sees this as another opportunity to connect residents and visitors with this unique resource.

The working group would like opinions and suggestions; to share your thoughts, email [email protected].

