FAIRFIELD — Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Tuesday a person associated with Benton Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted to the district’s website, Hersom wrote that there have been no close contacts identified in the case.
“I am writing to inform you of a positive case of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School with no other individuals at the school identified as close contacts,” Hersome wrote. “The MDOE and the Maine CDC were notified.”
This announcement comes one week after the school declared its second outbreak.
An outbreak was first declared at Benton Elementary in December after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day period.
In total, the district has reported 25 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Maine School Administrative District 49 serves students from Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine football ready to start practice for spring season
-
Varsity Maine
High school hockey notebook: Capital Region adjusts and adapts under new coach Richard Fortin
-
Business
Potential tax on Paycheck Protection Program loans leaves businesses nervous
-
Uncategorized
Flavors of Freeport offers a chance to win $1,000
-
Sports
UMaine men’s hockey teams looks to catch its breath with season on pause
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.