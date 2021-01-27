FAIRFIELD — Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Tuesday a person associated with Benton Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted to the district’s website, Hersom wrote that there have been no close contacts identified in the case.

“I am writing to inform you of a positive case of COVID-19 at Benton Elementary School with no other individuals at the school identified as close contacts,” Hersome wrote. “The MDOE and the Maine CDC were notified.”

This announcement comes one week after the school declared its second outbreak.

An outbreak was first declared at Benton Elementary in December after three staff members tested positive within a 14-day period.

In total, the district has reported 25 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Maine School Administrative District 49 serves students from Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

