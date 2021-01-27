WHITEFIELD – Dallas Mayo Hodgkins, 93, of Whitefield, joined his beloved wife, Barbara on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

He was born at his family home on West Neck Road, in Nobleboro, Maine, on Dec. 30, 1927, the son of George and Ruth (Marsh) Hodgkins.

One of his first jobs, as a teenager, was cutting ice blocks from Damarriscotta Lake. He later went to work for the State of Maine plowing snow and accepted a position at the Damariscotta State Liquor Agency and advanced to other store locations throughout his career. He and his wife Barbara owned Dal’s Lunch on the Togus Road in Randolph. After selling the restaurant, he went back to work at the State Liquor Agency where he retired.

Dallas’ passions included being part of the Masonic family of the Dresden Lodge #103 for over 50 years, harness racing and playing poker with his friends and family. He loved sharing his life stories and so enjoyed being a character with his jokes.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Barbara (Potter) Hodgkins; two brothers, George and Vance Hodgkins, two sisters, Shirley (Hodgkins) Waltz and Nada (Hodgkins) Waltz.

Dallas is survived by his sister, Becky Malone; five children, Cheryl Sawyer and husband Bill; Greg Hodgkins; Daryl Hodgkins and girlfriend Lori; Doreen Hodgkins; Donna Wendt and husband Chris; four grandchildren, Jayson and Justin Goranson, Jamie Thompson, Brad Snell and eight great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Miles Memorial Hospital who took such wonderful care of Dad and treated him like family.

Per Dad’s request there will be no visiting hours and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, Dad would love you to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Mom.

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route One, #2

Scarborough, Maine 04074

﻿

﻿

