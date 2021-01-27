WATERVILLE – Laura E. Moses, 76, of Waterville passed away unexpectedly at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor. She was born April 8, 1944, in Waterville, the daughter of the late Henry W. Moses Sr. and the later Lorette (Albert) Moses

Laura was educated through the Waterville School systems; starting at Mt. Mercy and graduated from Waterville High School. Early in her employment, Laura worked as a cook (a very good cook) at the old Thayer Hospital before joining the U.S. Army. Laura served for seven years and received several commendations. She was stationed in Nicaragua and Germany as a dietitian. Laura was a veteran that loved her country and enjoyed talking and visiting with other veterans.

In the last few years of Laura’s life, she struggled with Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease. She would want us to remember her as she was before this disease stole her mind. She was full of life and love until the end.

Laura was a member of the Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville. She loved her Lord greatly. She would talk about, “how Jesus would take care of her” and he did and will continue to do so.

Laura was predeceased by her parents; Henry Sr. and Lorette Moses; two brothers, Reny E. Moses and Henry Moses Jr.; and a niece, Deborah L. Moses.

Laura leaves behind two brothers; Roland A. Moses and wife Blanche of Fall River, Mass., and her twin brother Leo E. Moses and wife Leona of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Kathryn Moses of Waterville; nephew, Robert L. Moses and family of Villa Rica, Ga.; many friends including a very special friend, Alicia (Charlie) Penny of Fairfield, their friendship developed during their military service and continued to the end of Laura’s life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, February 2, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Due to COVID the service is limited to 50 people. Face masks need to be worn and other social distancing precautions need to be followed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

