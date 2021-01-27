HALLOWELL – Patricia Ann Tarr, 85, of Hallowell, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta from complication of COVID-19.

She was born in Gardiner, Maine, on June 28, 1935, the daughter of Richard and Vivian (Wells) Carey.

She graduated High School from Gardiner, Maine and worked as a nurse assistance at Gray Birch nursing home in Augusta, Maine. She enjoyed camping and sitting around a campfire at night and driving her friends to appointments where they would always stop to try a different lunch spot. She was a member of the choir at the Old South Church in Hallowell and loved to sing and participate in the church’s activities. She also loved sewing as she always had a request from someone to sew something for them. She loved life and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother-in-law, Richard Liscomb of Hallowell, Maine, husband, Martin Roberts of Lewiston, Maine; son, Michael Roberts of Madison, Maine, and stepdaughter, Tina Tarr of Gardiner, Maine.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Alta Liscomb of Hallowell, Maine; sons, Terry Roberts and wife Salome of Riverview, Fla., Carey Roberts of Madison, Steven Roberts of Allen, Texas, Peter Tarr and partner Wendy of, Anna, Texas; stepson, Michael Tarr of Randolph; stepdaughter, Cheryl Tarr of Gardiner; grandchildren, Teresa Epstein and husband Daniel, Sean Roberts and wife Katelynn, Jonathan Roberts, Sheena, Danelle Roberts, Teah Tarr; great-grandchildren, Sean Roberts, Zelda Epstein, Isabelle, Aiden and stepgranddaughters, Brittany and Megan.

A summer graveside service will be held at the Maple Grove annex Cemetery in Randolph.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book