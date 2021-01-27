HALLOWELL – Bentley Chase Holt, infant son of Natalie Corbin and Joshua Holt, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Portland on Oct. 14, 2020.

Bentley Chase Holt, we’ve never been more proud of anyone than you!

Bentley was the strongest little fighter during his short time here. We’ve never known an individual that never spoke a word, never left the only room he ever knew, but still was able to touch so many people in a positive way; whether he made you just have that feeling to hold your child an extra second longer before bed or add an extra “I love you” in your day to someone dear.

We know he felt the love from so many people that he was never able to meet. We all miss and love you so much Bentley. Your brave, quick visit made such a positive impact on our world that’s been in turmoil. You’ll always be in our hearts.

He is survived by his mother, Natalie Corbin of Augusta; his father, Joshua Holt of Hallowell; his brother, Jacob Holt; grandparents, John and Aurilla Holt, Ellen Russo, Vic Corbin; great-grandparents, Zeno and Joan Corbin; aunt, Jessica Spear and her husband Ryan; uncle, Gabe Corbin and his wife Christina; and his cousins, Kendall and Kinsley.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta

