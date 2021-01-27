FARMINGDALE – Bernice Ada “Bunny” Lambert, 98, died peacefully the evening of Jan. 22, 2021 at Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale. She was born July 17, 1922 at home in Augusta to Osmond L. and Blanche (Gilley) Huntley.

Bunny graduated from Cony High School, class of 1942 and was a member of the Chizzle Whizzle Dancing Chorus. She received an Associate’s Degree from Gates School of Business in Augusta and after graduating she worked for the State of Maine, Department of Taxation, retiring in 1972.

Bunny married Charles Keith Miller in 1958. They built a home on North Belfast Avenue, where she lived part of the time until moving to Captain Lewis Residence in June of 2015. Bunny and Keith enjoyed dancing, golfing, and bowling together, winning many trophies which they proudly displayed in their home. They also planned to travel in their retirement and were making plans when three months before Keith’s retirement he died suddenly of a heart attack May 15, 1971.

After Bunny’s retirement, she met and married Arthur Lambert at St. Andrew’s Church and joined the St. Andrews Senior Citizen Club. Bunny and Arthur travelled all over the world visiting over 54 countries. Eventually they spent part of the time in Florida and Maine. She lost Arthur suddenly, while in Florida on May 23, 1992. Her nephews, Dennis Tarrio and Larry Goggin, flew to Florida and drove Bunny in her car home to Maine.

Bunny continued to go to Florida, Dennis drove her back and forth for over 12 years, as she had many friends there and belonged to many different organizations. In Florida she belonged to the Doll Club, Nature Club, Garden Club, and bowling leagues which she was a member of into her nineties and still winning trophies! She loved playing Bingo (and had more luck than the average person) and had senior passes to Busch Gardens and Walt Disney World. She was always on the go from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., having more energy than her nieces and nephews.

Bunny loved animals and always owned cats and dogs. Her love of dogs started with her parents who owned Huntley Kennels. Bunny raised and showed Cocker Spaniels, winning many Best of Show and 1st place awards all over the state. She was a member of the Central Maine Kennel Club in her younger years. Bunny was, also, a member of the Augusta Nature Club, and Maine State Retirees Association.

Bunny adored her sister Florence’s children. As she never had children of her own, Bunny and Arthur enjoyed spending time with their great nieces and nephews. As they got older, Bunny and Arthur took them for weekends and on trips. Bunny treated her nieces and nephews as her family.

Bunny was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Keith Miller and second husband, Arthur Lambert; her parents, Osmond and Blanche Huntley; sister, Florence MacDonald; nephews, George Tarrio and Dennis Tarrio. Bunny is survived by nieces, Blanche Goggin, Jeannine Tarrio (wife of Dennis), and Nancy Tarrio (wife of George); many great nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; great grand nieces and nephews; cousins; and longtime friend, Arlene White.

The family would like to thank Kim Dolley and the wonderful staff at the Captain Lewis Residence for all of the little extras they did to make Bunny feel special.

There will be no service at this time. A graveside service will be scheduled at the Riverside Cemetery this spring.

In lieu of flowers,

friends and family may make memorial contributions

in her name to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

