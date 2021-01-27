AUGUSTA – Nancy M. Brunelle, 63, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Windsor. She was born in Augusta, on Oct. 23, 1957, the daughter of the late Leandre and Bernadette (Gilbert) Poulin.

Mrs. Brunelle was a graduate of Cony High School and had been employed by MaineGeneral Medical Center for over 42 years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Richard C. “Rick” Brunelle and two brothers, both names Lawrence Poulin.

Mrs. Brunelle is survived by a daughter, Sherry Ames and her husband Jeremy of Windsor; a son, Michael Brunelle and his wife Anna of Augusta; a brother, Steve Poulin and his wife Donna of Windsor; a sister, Yvette Brunelle of Augusta; seven grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Adhering to CDC guidelines of no more than 50 people, personal distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit on Friday, January 29, from 6-8 p.m., Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

