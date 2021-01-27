CANAAN – Theohelen (Chadbourne) Griffeth, 73, of Canaan, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with her illnesses.

Theohelen loved her family gatherings, reunions, and BBQ’s. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed the company of those around her. She truly loved her flowers. The smile on her face from a fresh bouquet showed the joy in her heart. Spring and summer were her favorite times because she could go outdoors and “play” in her gardens.

Theohelen spent her early years as a homemaker raising her three sons, and as a loving babysitter for several neighborhood children. She also took great pride making wreaths at Central Maine Wreath in Skowhegan and for several years at her home in Canaan. Later on, she worked as a housekeeper for the Canaan Motel for many years.

Theohelen was predeceased by her parents, Theo Arthur Chadbourne and Helen Edith (Getchell) Chadbourne. Also, by her siblings, Donald Waye and Janet (Waye) Babish, and her son, Gregory Griffeth.

Theohelen is survived by her son, Lester “Chuck” Griffeth and wife Michelle of Canaan, son, Lenny Griffeth of Canaan, a brother, James Waye and wife Donna of Romeo, Michigan, and sisters, Connie Gordon of Auburn, and Sharon Brawn of Skowhegan. Grandchildren; Amber Griffeth of Canaan, Michael Griffeth and girlfriend Harley Wellman of Skowhegan, Zackory Brown of Alaska (USAF), Issac Griffeth of Waterville, Josiah Griffeth of Winslow, and Dylan, Daniel, and Jacob Griffeth of Canaan; great-grandchildren, June Rose and Noah Griffeth, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; special friends, Shelby Dodge and “her girl”, Jessica Dorr.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the nursing assistants and staff that cared for her, as well as Elise from hospice. A very special thank you to Jessica Dorr for her genuine devoted love and care for our mom.

Arrangements under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services in Skowhegan. No services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date per family’s request.

Donations can be sent in lieu of: Lafayette Family Cancer Institute

33 Whiting Hill Road

Brewer, Maine 04412

