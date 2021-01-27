SKOWHEGAN – Thomas R. Lyons Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2021. He was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 5, 1937, the son of Alberta (Irland) and Robert Lyons Sr.

Tom graduated from Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1954. He attended one year at Husson College in Bangor before serving in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963.

Tom worked at Lyons Inc. from the time he was 15 years old. In 1973, he became the president and owner of the company until his retirement in 2000. The business continues to operate as Lyons Appliance Store.

In earlier years, Tom attained the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts. He was a Golden Eagle of the Fraternal Order of Eagle. Tom was a member of the Skowhegan Sportsman Club where he served as treasurer for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Skowhegan-Madison Elks where he served as past trustee and Inter Guard. He was also a past school board member in Skowhegan and a member of the Skowhegan Fair Association.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and brother, Barry Lyons.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darcy (McGee) Lyons of Skowhegan; daughter, Cynthia (Lyons) Halpin and husband Timothy of Gorham; son, Thomas Lyons Jr. and his fiancée Brandy Newton of Skowhegan; three wonderful grandchildren, Thaley Donoghue and husband Trevor, Jake Halpin, and Alexandria Lyons; two brothers, Robert Lyons, Jr. and wife Gale of Hawaii, Richard Lyons and wife Rebecca of Skowhegan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service and celebration of Tom’s life will be planned in the spring.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Cedar Ridge Center for the wonderful care that Tom received.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks National Foundation,

c/o Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge

21 Silver Street

Skowhegan, ME 04976.

﻿

Guest Book