One man was arrested on drug charges early Wednesday in Concord Township after law enforcement officers from Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency raided a mobile home on Trailer Park Road and seized drugs valued at about $58,000.

Juan Nunez, 37, and formerly of New Jersey, was initially charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime, according to Somerset Sheriff Dale Lancaster. The charges were elevated due to the amount of drugs seized and the presence of firearms located with Nunez, he said.

Seized during the 4:05 a.m. raid at Concord Trailer Park, located at 10 Trailer Park Road, were about 140 grams of crack cocaine, 332 grams of powder cocaine, 118 Ecstasy pills, 14 Xanax bars, 2 loaded pistols, cash, drug related documentation, sets of digital scales and drug related paraphernalia, he said.

Lancaster said in a phone interview later Wednesday that Nunez was a visitor at the mobile home when law enforcement officials arrived, and the raid was conducted without incident.

“It was an outstanding example of multiple agencies collaborating to fight ongoing illegal drug trafficking in Somerset County,” Lancaster said.

Four Somerset sheriff’s detectives and two patrol deputies, a Maine State Police detective, an agent from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assigned to the Sheriff’s Office, and another agent from MDEA worked at the scene.

Nunez was taken to Somerset County Jail and bail was set at $25,000 cash, according to Lancaster. Nunez is scheduled to appear June 9 in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court. More charges may be forthcoming once the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, Lancaster said.

Concord Township is an unorganized territory on the west side of the Kennebec River, about 20 miles northwest of Skowhegan. It is 36 square miles and in 2000, had a population of 336.

