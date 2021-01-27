Report shows significant lack of quality child care in rural Maine communities, but a statewide effort to improve the situation could turn around the lives of children in rural areas such as Somerset County.
Gabriel McCarthy, 4, hugs his mother Carolyn Courtney on Tuesday as he and twin brother Cormac, far left, are dropped off at Bouncing Bubbles Child Care in Skowhegan. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Gabriel McCarthy, 4, looks toward his mother Carolyn Courtney as she zips his jacket while dropping him off with his twin brother Cormac on Tuesday at Bouncing Bubbles Child Care in Skowhegan. Courtney has brought the boys to Bouncing Bubbles for three years. She dropped the boys off before returning to her job in downtown Skowhegan. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Chrissie Davis, owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care, is shown with children Tuesday at her child care center in her home in Skowhegan. Dog Murphy, a golden retriever, joins in the photo. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Gabriel McCarthy, 4, right, follows his twin brother Cormac, center, and mother Carolyn Courtney into Bouncing Bubbles Child Care in Skowhegan on Tuesday. Courtney has brought the boys to Bouncing Bubbles for three years. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A snowy playground is shown at Bouncing Bubbles Child Care in Skowhegan on Tuesday. Chrissie Davis is the owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Chrissie Davis, owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care, is shown with children during an activity at the child care center in her home in Skowhegan. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Chrissie Davis, owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care, leads children in a daily puzzle time activity Tuesday at the child care center she operates from her home in Skowhegan. Pictured at the left with a puzzle is Jameson McCarthy, 18 months. Also shown is Davis’s dog Murphy, a golden retriever. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Chrissie Davis, owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care, prepares hamburger for crock pot cheeseburgers Tuesday at the child care center she operates from her home in Skowhegan. Davis said she was also serving peas, cantaloupe and milk to the children for lunch. Ally Williams, 7, right, visits with Davis while working on spelling and math projects. On Tuesday Davis and a colleague cared for 12 children. Eleven of the kids were from 1 to 4 years old. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
