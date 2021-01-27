“Mark Trail,” a longtime favorite of mine despite its agonizingly slow pace, has become unreadable. The storyline is soap opera-like, sophomoric, and unnecessarily violent. Today’s strip introduced a talking shark. What’s next, Mark Trail develops super powers? I can handle the modernized artwork, but the content has gone off the rails.

I urge you to consider removing “Mark Trail” from the comics page and replace it with something worthwhile. That or talk the new writer into returning to a more traditional approach.

Thanks for your consideration.

 

Rick Dale

Augusta

