LISBON — An 18-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in connection with the reported stabbing of a 17-year-old, police said.

Matthew Newton-Fortin, who is facing a charge of elevated aggravated assault, was taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday by Lisbon police where he’s being held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. The charge is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. Tuesday to Beech Street for a report of an injured 17-year-old male who had been assaulted, according to a news statement issued by Police Chief Ryan A. McGee.

Officers found the male in medical distress. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Local police organized a search of the area with assistance from Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Topsham Police officers in an effort to locate any evidence or persons of interest, McGee said.

The nature of the assault prompted local police to summon to the scene the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South. Detectives from that unit worked with local police into the late evening completing witness interviews and working to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding this event, McGee said.

This story will be updated.

