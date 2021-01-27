A staff member for the Maine House Republicans has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo to all State House workers sent Tuesday by the Legislature’s human resources director.
“We have learned that an employee in the House Republican Office who was in the State House last Thursday has since tested positive for COVID-19,” said the memo from Human Resources Director Jackie Little. “We send our friend and colleague our best wishes.”
The memo said the infected person did not have any close contacts with other State House staff, and it did not appear any other staff or lawmakers had been asked to quarantine.
Across the country, state legislatures have struggled to contain COVID-19 with more than 200 state lawmakers contracting the virus, according to an Associated Press report in November. In December, Dick Hinch, the Republican speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, contracted the virus and died, one week after he had been sworn into office.
In Maine, at least one state lawmaker, Sen. Richard Bennett, R-Oxford, contracted the virus. Bennett has recovered and only experienced mild symptoms but the illness kept him from participating in the swearing-in ceremonies for lawmakers elected to the 130th Maine Legislature in December.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine football ready to start practice for spring season
-
Varsity Maine
High school hockey notebook: Capital Region adjusts and adapts under new coach Richard Fortin
-
Business
Potential tax on Paycheck Protection Program loans leaves businesses nervous
-
Uncategorized
Flavors of Freeport offers a chance to win $1,000
-
Sports
UMaine men’s hockey teams looks to catch its breath with season on pause
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.