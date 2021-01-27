Members of the Bridgton Art Guild have put together an exhibit called “Sanctuary,” featuring works created during the COVID-19 pandemic which ponder the meaning of home, on display through Friday, Feb. 26, at the gallery at 302 in Bridgton.

Karen McDonnell, one of the exhibitors, depicted the shelter of a Tree of Life within the unifying spirit of an Orb, inspired in part by the lyrics of the song “Somewhere: Peace and quiet, and open air, time to learn, time to care, we’ll find a new way of living, we’ll find there’s a way of forgiving … somewhere.”

For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

