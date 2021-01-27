Members of the Bridgton Art Guild have put together an exhibit called “Sanctuary,” featuring works created during the COVID-19 pandemic which ponder the meaning of home, on display through Friday, Feb. 26, at the gallery located at 302 in Bridgton. Karen McDonnell, one of the exhibitors, depicted the shelter of a Tree of Life within the unifying spirit of an Orb, inspired in part by the lyrics of the song “Somewhere: Peace and quiet, and open air, time to learn, time to care, we’ll find a new way of living, we’ll find there’s a way of forgiving … somewhere.” For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com. Submitted phot0

 

Members of the Bridgton Art Guild have put together an exhibit called “Sanctuary,” featuring works created during the COVID-19 pandemic which ponder the meaning of home, on display through Friday, Feb. 26, at the gallery at 302 in Bridgton.

Karen McDonnell, one of the exhibitors, depicted the shelter of a Tree of Life within the unifying spirit of an Orb, inspired in part by the lyrics of the song “Somewhere: Peace and quiet, and open air, time to learn, time to care, we’ll find a new way of living, we’ll find there’s a way of forgiving … somewhere.”

For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

filed under:
art, art exhibition, art gallery, bridgton maine, gallery 302, WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles