Maine’s unionized workforce surged in 2020 amid a harsh economic contraction triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Membership in labor unions grew to 82,000, an increase of about 13,000 from the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. That represents an increase of about 3 percent from 2019, it said.
About 15 percent of the state’s workforce belonged to unions in 2020, according to bureau data, more than 4 percentage points higher than the national average.
“More and more Maine workers are organizing and fighting for better wages, working conditions, safety on the job and democracy in the workplace,” said Maine AFL-CIO President Cynthia Phinney in a press release.
The increase in union membership can be attributed to adding members in existing union shops, new union organizing and increased hiring in essential unionized sectors, the AFL-CIO said.
“The pandemic has reminded all of us that working people are essential,” Phinney said. “The best way for essential workers to have safe workplaces, respect and work and good jobs is by joining together with coworkers in a union.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Photos: Child care in rural Maine
-
Kennebec Journal
Little ice on Kennebec River system delays smelt season
-
Schools and Education
Fairfield area school district reports new case of COVID-19
-
Local & State
One man arrested on drug charges after Somerset Sheriff’s raid in Concord Township
-
Nation & World
U.S. terrorism alert warns of domestic politically motivated violence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.