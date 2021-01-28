Shonda Rhimes has made Netflix history.

The three-time Emmy Award-nominated producing force behind ABC prime-time juggernauts such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” continues her hit streak with “Bridgerton.”

The binge-worthy, bodice-ripping, Regency Era romantic drama has become the biggest series in Netflix’s history.

The show’s launch was larger than even the streaming giant could’ve have predicted – Netflix says “Bridgerton” was watched by 82 million people – or a whopping 41 percent of Netflix’s global audience of 200 million – in its first 28 days online.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series, the Chris Van Dusen-created series centers on Phoebe Dynevor’s character, Daphne Bridgerton, and her marriage to the Duke of Hastings, played by heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

The British actor, who also currently appears in Amazon’s “Sylvie’s Love,” made his American television debut in the 2016 remake of “Roots” portraying Chicken George.

As a “thank you” to the 82 million people who tuned into multi-racial drama’s eight episodes, Netflix posted to social media a video compilation of fans who’ve gone all in on the so-called “Bridgerton Effect” (which consists of wearing period attire, reenacting scenes, buying frilly finery, and even imitating posh British accents) to celebrate their new favorite show.

According to Deadline, “The Witcher” was Netflix’s previous viewership champ, attracting 76 million viewers within its first 28 days of launch.

