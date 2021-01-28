U.S. and NCAA long jump champion Kate Hall-Harnden of Casco will not have a chance to compete in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, according to a post on her Instagram account late Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t even know how to explain the way I’m feeling right now…” Hall-Harnden posted.

She went on to say that one week before her first track and field meet in a year, she was at the gym and tipped a 30-inch box over as she landed on the back edge of it. Trying to catch her fall, Hall-Harnden explained, she hyperextended her left knee.

“Initially I was confused it was just sore from the hyperextension, but after an MRI on Tuesday, I found out that I completely tore my ACL,” she posted. “I’ve heard from so many others in the past how long the rehab/recovery time is, but I never ever imagined I would be added to the long list of athletes who have suffered an ACL injury.

“I’m completely devastated to have to say that since the recovery is so long, the Olympics are out of the question for this year.”

But she vowed: “This is definitely NOT the end for me though. Strength has been engrained in me since I was diagnosed with Type-I diabetes at age 10… Don’t count me out. I promise I will be back sooner than you think.”

Hall-Harnden broke the national high school outdoor long jump record in 2015 with a jump of 22 feet, 5 inches while competing for Lake Region High. She went on to win two NCAA long jump titles at the University of Georgia – outdoors in 2017 and indoors in 2018.

Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, she placed second at the U.S. championships with her best indoor jump as a professional of 21-11 1/2. She won the U.S. indoor title in 2019 with a jump of 21-4 1/4.

This story will be updated.

