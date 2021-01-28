State health officials reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the lowest weekday totals in more than a month, along with five additional deaths.

There have now been 38,454 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 567 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine more than 10 months ago, but there are signs the virus’ spread could be slowing. The 7-day daily case average is now 404, which is down from 626 two weeks ago and 481 this time last month.

There have been 220 deaths reported since Jan. 1, although some of those actually occurred in December but were not reported to or immediately confirmed by the CDC. Nationwide, there have been at least 425,000 COVID-19 related deaths and the total could eclipse a half million by next month, even as fewer cases are detected.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday there were 183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including 51 in critical care and 30 on a ventilator. The number of hospitalizations has remained steadily high for more than a month, ranging from a low of 177 people on Dec. 30 to a high of 207 on Jan. 13. So far, 1,375 individuals have been in the hospital with COVID-19 at some point.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on both COVID-19 case trends and the state’s vaccination efforts.

On Wednesday, the CDC released for the first time demographic details on the age, gender, race and county of residence of the people who have received vaccine shots.

As of Wednesday morning, 92,498 people had received at least the first dose while 28,700 individuals (about 2.5 percent of Maine’s adult population) had received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Just over 20,000 of the 92,498 people who received a first dose, or 21.8 percent, were age 70 or older, a population that is the target of the current vaccination push because older Mainers have significantly higher death rates from COVID-19. Just 8 percent of the 28,700 individuals who received both shots were age 70 or older, likely due to the fact that the second dose must be administered 21 to 28 days after the first.

While the Maine CDC gathered data on the racial breakdown of vaccine recipients, racial or ethnic information was not provided for nearly 41 percent of the 92,000-plus individuals who received at least one dose of vaccine. Of the 58,218 recipients who did indicate their race, 96.6 percent were white, 1.1 percent were Black, 1.1 percent were American Indian and 0.9 percent were Asian.

The state is preparing to ramp up vaccinations of older residents next week in anticipation of increased supply. Northern Light Health announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on a mass vaccination site that will open next week. The health care organizations had 1,800 doses available for appointments on Tuesday and Thursday and they were filled in less than two hours.

