EMBDEN – On Jan. 24, 2021, Allyn Foss of Embden, Maine, (and Zephyrhills, Florida) passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 83. He fought pancreatic cancer for over four years, which, due to his strength of mind and body and his general stubbornness, made him an example of success by his doctors for that lousy disease.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, kids, Allyn Foss II, Julie Bjorkman, Kristen LaPierre, Greig Patterson, and Jeff Patterson, grandkids, Emma and AJ Foss and Brett and Hanna Bjorkman.

Allyn was born an only child in Morrisville, Vt., to John and Helen Foss and raised on a dairy farm. He made it through UVM and worked various jobs until he became a high school teacher (social studies and comparative cultures) in Cheshire, Conn. He was married and had two children (Allyn and Julie). He divorced and later found the love of his life in Sharon and added to his family with her kids (Kristen, Greig, and Jeff).

Allyn’s other love was hunting and related outdoor activities, which he shared with Bud and Wayne Hurst and the late Charlie Bernard. Most important to him was time spent with his many friends and family. Upon retiring, he and Sharon moved to Embden and lived their dream together.

In lieu of services, the family hopes you recall and enjoy fond memories of Allyn.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

