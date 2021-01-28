AUGUSTA – Paul E. Paré, 91, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home, with his daughter and caregiver Anne Marie by his side, following a period of declining health. He was born on May 20, 1929, in Vassalboro, Maine, a son of the late Ernest and Georgianna (Blouin) Paré.

Paul attended school in Vassalboro. Until he married, he worked the family’s dairy farm on Cross Hill Road in Vassalboro and with his mother, sold and delivered butter and eggs from the farm to Augusta customers, including the family of his future wife, Lorraine C. Labbé. On June 24, 1952, Paul and Lorraine were married and spent over 67 years of a wonderful marriage together before Lorraine died on Jan. 17, 2020.

Prior to his retirement in 1992, Paul was the Maintenance Superintendent at Statler Tissue Company (formerly Hudson Pulp and Paper), where he worked for 40 years. He was a life member of Le Club Calumet and served as the club’s house chairman for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Paul was an avid gardener who grew a wide variety of vegetables and flowers. He was especially proud of his annual crop of tomatoes. His carpentry and woodworking skills included remodeling the home he shared with Lorraine and their four children and building finely crafted furniture.

Paul was predeceased by a son, Norman Paré; his brothers, Alphonse and Robert Paré; and his sisters, Marie Blanche Burchell, Marie Rose Fortin, Madeline Sanborn, Josephine Lavallee, Roselia Violette, Merilda Poulin, and Beatrice Pomerleau.

He is survived by his daughter, Anne Marie Paré of Augusta; his son, Paul E. Paré, Jr. and daughter-in-law Bev of Dixmont; his daughter, Rita J. Paré-Peters of Waterville; grandchildren, Shane Paré of Houston, Texas, Jak Peters of Waterville, Chrissy Paré of Miami, Florida, and Nick Paré and his wife Alison and their daughters, Addy and Izzy of Topsham; sister, Rita Glidden; sister-in-law, Jeannine Paré; and brother-in-law, Bert Ayotte; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Szela for his care, kindness and support over the years and especially during Dad’s illness.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public visiting hours or public services. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.

