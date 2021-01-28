AUGUSTA – Robert W. Mellor, 83, of Pleasant Wood Dr., Augusta, and formerly of Springfield, Mass., died Jan. 25, 2021, in Augusta.

Bob was born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 18, 1937 to Herbert I. Mellor Annie L. (Crotty) Mellor.

Bob moved with the family to Augusta, in 1941 and graduated from Lincoln Grammar School. The family then moved to Springfield, Mass., in 1952 where Bob graduated from Classic High School and attended Western New England College.

Bob became employed by Mass. Mutual Life Insurance Co. and held a managerial position prior to returning to Maine in 1976. Bob completed his employment with the State of Maine Retirement System, retiring in 1999.

Bob was happily married to his wife Ann for 39 years. They enjoyed spending several winters in North Naples, Florida, but chose to remain close to home after the birth of granddaughter Marin Welch of Wayne. Nothing gave Ann and Bob more joy than spending precious time with Marin.

Bob served his country honorably for two years serving in Bindlach, Germany, for 19 months as a soldier in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel J. Mellor Sr. and Herbert I. Mellor Jr.

He is survived by his wife Ann, stepdaughter, Jill and husband Jim and granddaughter, Marin Welch of Wayne; sister, Betty King of Mass. and sister-in-law Sandra Mellor of Mass., sister-in-law, Winnie Bechard of Chelsea; nephew John Mellor of Whitefield, Maine; nieces, Elizabeth Jarvis and Peggy Dole, both of Mass. and several additional great nieces and great nephews.

There will be no public visiting hours. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society,

One Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300,

Topsham, ME 04086.

