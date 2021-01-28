HALLOWELL — The Harlow Gallery opens the new year collaboratively with Relief Conspiracy, a vibrant print exhibition featuring original artworks by 376 printmakers, spanning 26 countries and five continents. The exhibition is a display of the art exchange between the artists.

Scott Minzy, local artist and art educator has organized this print exchange for years, thought this year was poignant. “This year the exchange was unique because so many people were like me: home in their pajamas, trying to homeschool their kids, working from home, and trying not to go stir crazy. All of the artists were so positive, while at the same time, everything in the outside world seemed so negative,” said Minzy.

Artists from as far away as Indonesia participated in the show, and as close as Burnham, Maine, where Lucky Platt, local author and illustrator of Burnham, created an interactive, wearable relief print to celebrate the publication of her first children’s book, “Imagine A Wolf”.

“The Harlow is very excited to share this exhibition. It’s just the best way to show that art has no walls, and that there couldn’t be more of an important time to bring people together through art than now,” said Helene Farrar, board president, according to the release.

“Relief Conspiracy” on exhibit at the Harlow Gallery, will be on display Jan. 29 through Feb. 27. An online evening reception is planned for Friday, Jan. 29. The public is also invited to a round table discussion among artists in the exhibition and guests from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. All information for these events will be on the Harlow website harlowgallery.org.

The Harlow is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Visit 10 Water St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

