SKOWHEGAN — The Pharmacy Department at Redington-Fairview General Hospital is preparing for the arrival of Moderna vaccine doses to serve those included in the next phase of the state’s vaccine plan.

Lisa Caswell, director of pharmacy at the Skowhegan hospital, said on Thursday that she is not yet sure how many doses the hospital will receive to begin Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes residents over 70. She anticipates that more information will be available by the end of the week.

She added that medical providers in Phase 1A are continuing to receive the second dose of the vaccine. About half of the providers have received it so far, and in the coming weeks, up to 700 will have been inoculated. The next phase of vaccines includes persons 70 and older, adults with high risk medical conditions and certain critical frontline workers.

Vaccine distribution at Redington-Fairview General Hospital began on Dec. 23, when pharmacists, nurses and staff from the medical offices were able to receive the hospital’s first doses of the vaccine.

Related Moderna vaccine given to health care workers in Central Maine amid case surge

The vaccine was developed by Moderna and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration just a week after states around the country received their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose of the same vaccine at least 28 days after the initial dose.

The first shipment of the drug in the first phase included 500 doses. The hospital also offered the vaccine to other healthcare employees in the community, including dentists and mental health workers, Caswell said.

Earlier this week, Northern Light Inland Hospital held its first community vaccination clinic at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, where 92 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered to health care workers and those 70 or older.

Until officials at Redington-Fairview General Hospital know how many doses of vaccine will be available, appointments will not be scheduled, though patients can preregister on the hospital’s website or through a phone line. When vaccine is available, Caswell says that the hospital will reach out to the patient to set up the appointment.

“As long as we have their name, date of birth and phone number, we can reach out when it’s their turn for the next phase,” Caswell said. “We’ll go through the list and make sure they’re in that category and then contact them for an appointment. We’re not going to set up appointments until we know what we’re getting for vaccine.”

So far she said that she’s fielded many calls and emails from the community regarding questions about the vaccine, including when it will be available.

Caswell, who received the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday afternoon, said that inoculations have continued to run smoothly just a month after they began.

“It is really nice to have the second dose in your arm,” Caswell said. “It’s satisfying. I hope everyone will get to experience it.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: