AUGUSTA — A Virtual Veteran Town Hall, hosted by the VA Maine Healthcare System, will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The reason for the town hall is to learn the latest about the COVID-19 vaccine and the VA’s planning efforts to administer the vaccine, according to a news release from the VA.

Those who join via adobe connect will have the ability to type in questions live during the town hall. Those who join by phone will only be able to listen in by phone. If joining by phone, email questions in advance to [email protected].

To join the town hall, visit va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/rsle33crqquu/ or call in number: 1-800-767-1750, the code is 11234#.

