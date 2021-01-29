WATERVILLE — Hope Bouchard had a big night with 25 points, and the Lawrence girls basketball team held on for a tight 61-56 victory over Waterville on Friday.

Makenzie Nadeau added nine points, and Sarah Poli chipped in with eight for Lawrence, which led by 16 going into the fourth quarter.

Kali Thompson had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Waterville. Keira Gilman had 13, while Abigail Saucier and Paige St. Pierre added seven points apiece.

GARDINER 48, ERSKINE 25: Savannah Brown’s 16 points led all scorers and guided the Tigers to the victory in Gardiner.

Megan Gallagher had 10 points for the Tigers, while McKenna Johnson had six.

Mackenzie Roderick had eight points to lead Erskine, and Emma Stred scored six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 81, VALLEY 42: Parker Desjardins’ huge night lifted the Tigers in Jackman.

Desjardins poured in 46 points, hitting 21 shots from the field, and he also added 13 rebounds and five assists. Jackman Daigle had eight and Cooper Daigle added seven for Forest Hills.

Thomas Bishop scored 17 points for Valley, and Thomas Savoy added 10.

MARANACOOK 98, CONY 59: Cash McClure had 32 points, and the Black Bears topped the Rams in Readfield to stay unbeaten.

Casey Cormier had 17 points for the Black Bears, who upped their record to 5-0. Tyler Hreben added 13 in the victory.

Luke Briggs led Cony (4-1) with 15 points.

ERSKINE 54, GARDINER 43: Nick Barber and Mike Nicholas each scored 11 points to lift the Eagles in South China.

Kaden Porter had eight points for Erskine, and Sam York and Liam Perfetto each had seven.

Braden Dorogi and Colby Moody had 10 points apiece for the Tigers.

MADISON 68, CARRABEC 42: Cameron Cobb scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win in Madison.

Callan Franzose added 12 points for Madison (2-0) while Cameron Melanson had eight points and six rebounds.

Carrabec (1-2) was led by Luke Carey with 18 points.

