Mid-Coast Audubon is again offering support to schools and libraries to foster natural history learning and exploration by providing equipment and resources to establish a bird feeding station. Schools and libraries in the midcoast area inland from Boothbay Harbor, west to Windsor and China, and east along the coast to Bucksport can apply online at midcoast.maineaudubon.org. The deadline for applications is March 30.

The grant for a feeding station includes a pole, feeders, baffle, storage can, starter supplies, educational resources, and compact binoculars. A Mid-Coast Audubon volunteer will help with setup and offer advice to launch or enhance the program.

Bird enthusiasts can help Mid-Coast Audubon supply more schools and libraries with feeding stations by making a donation to their feeder station program at P.O. Box 458, Damariscotta, ME 04543. All donations will be used to help teach children about birds.

