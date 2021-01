SOMERVILLE – Bryan J. Avant passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.

He was a master woodworker and later got his bachelor’s degree in accounting from UMA and worked for Sappi Paper and the state.

He is survived by his ex-wife, his life partner, Charlotte; brothers, John and Dennis; three sons, and nephews, Jarrod and Jason.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

