CANAAN – Dorothy Elizabeth Blanchard, 94, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in Canaan. She was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Hancock, Massachusetts, the daughter of Alvin David and Cora Edna (LaBree) Blanchard.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, birdwatching and spending time with her dog, Sadie.

She is survived by her three nieces, Brinda L. Phair of Canaan, Margaret Blanchard of Oakland, Betty Shaw of Boothbay Harbor; two nephews, Nathan Strickland of Canaan, and David Blanchard of Oakland. She was predeceased by four brothers, Stanley, Albert, Robert and Linwood Blanchard and sister, Catherine Blanchard.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dorothy’s memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

or The Humane Society Waterville Area,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville ME 04901

