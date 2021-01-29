AUGUSTA – Leopold R. “Paul” Paquette, 94, of Augusta, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Waterville, on May 13, 1926, the middle son of Ernest Paquette and Exilia Paquette.

His six siblings were Roland, Donald, Theresa, Anita and Jeannette. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss him dearly.

Leopold never made it past the fifth grade, but he was smarter than most educated men. Anything he touched turned to gold. He took much pride in his work. He would not settle for anything but perfection.

His farm definitely showed his pride. It was his little corner of his world.

Leoplod is predeceased by his wife, Theresa G. (Duperry) Paquette.

Survivors include his two sons, Paul and Daniel; four grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.

Burial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to American

Cancer Society,

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

