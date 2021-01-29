An individual associated with Warsaw Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Sherry Littlefield.

In a letter posted to the district Thursday, Littlefield announced the positive case and said others may have been exposed, although she doesn’t say how many.

Littlefield said those who are deemed as close contacts will be receiving a call from the administration.

“We are informing you out of an abundance of caution. Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms,” Littlefield wrote.

MSAD 53 has had at least four cases of COVID-19 since September 2020.

The district serves the towns of Burnham, Detroit and Pittsfield.

