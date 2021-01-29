DULUTH, Minn. — Gwinna Remillard of Vassalboro has been named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica.

Remillard is a sophomore majoring in exercise physiology — intended.

Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade-point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

