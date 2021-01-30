The virtual or in person event was inspired by the current Maine statistic of an estimated ONE in FIVE people in Maine have been affected by sexual violence.

Those who sign up before March 25 will receive a free T-shirt.

Organizers are following Maine CDC guidelines, please note that these may change at any time and organizers may need to pivot to a virtual event. In the event that happens, participants will be notified and offer refunds.

Registration will cost $10-$30.

To register online, visit runsignup.com/oneinfive5K.

For more information, contact Samy Sturtevant at [email protected] or 207-377-1010.