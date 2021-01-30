WATERVILLE — The 10th Annual One in Five 5K has been scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 25, on the Quarry Road Trails, 300 Quarry Road.
The virtual or in person event was inspired by the current Maine statistic of an estimated ONE in FIVE people in Maine have been affected by sexual violence.
Those who sign up before March 25 will receive a free T-shirt.
Organizers are following Maine CDC guidelines, please note that these may change at any time and organizers may need to pivot to a virtual event. In the event that happens, participants will be notified and offer refunds.
Registration will cost $10-$30.
To register online, visit runsignup.com/oneinfive5K.
For more information, contact Samy Sturtevant at [email protected] or 207-377-1010.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Jan. 30 police log
-
Local & State
Families get to sledding at Lake George Regional Park event hosted by Skowhegan Outdoors and REACH
-
Sports
Sidelines: Hopes for high school spring football in Maine are crushed
-
Local & State
Amtrak Downeaster trains delayed by police activity in Saco
-
Local & State
After 155 calls, one Winthrop woman is still unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine