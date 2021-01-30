Amtrak Downeaster trains in both directions were moving again Saturday evening after long delays because of police activity near the railroad tracks in Saco.
According to an Amtrak service alert, trains 693, 694 and 695 were impacted by police activity. The nature of the police activity wasn’t clear.
Train 693, which was to depart Boston at 1:05 p.m., was operating 1 hour and 45-minutes late; train 694, scheduled to depart Portland at 1:08 p.m., was three hours behind; and train 695, scheduled to leave North Station in Boston at 4:45 p.m., faced a tw0-hour delay.
Police did not respond to messages.
This story will be updated.
