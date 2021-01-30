NORTH ANSON — Carrabec Community School has announced the following students were named to its second-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Grades 6-8 All A’s — High honors: Emma Campbell, Ashlyn Courtney, Katelyn DeLeonardis, Kaitlin Dellarma, David Dixon, Kobi Jennings, Haley McFadyen, Seth Price, Desmond Robinson, Jillian Robinson, William Rogers, Brooks Sousa and Ava Welch.
Honors: Karen Baker, Tucker Bates, Anna Canales, Mason Courtney, George Ladd, Seamus Miller, Leeyah Nelson, Jackson Newton, Willow Page, Machaon Pierce, Macie Plourde, Gerald Rollins and Michael Steuber.
Grades 3-5 All A’s — High honors: Bradley Allen, Wyatt Bates, Ivan Chapman, Elia Clausen, Eleanor Dahms, Tripp Denis, Rylie Deuble, Ehren Hill, Jedidiah Keen, Sesha Rothert, Nathaniel Shamaly and Jonathan White.
A’s & B’s — Honors: Brooke Allen, Wesley Barton, Wendy Brewster, Noah Caldwell, Keegan Caparotta, Emily Christie, Ariel Clausen, Tripp Denis, Madyson Faucett, Bennett Goggin and Savanna Goodale.
Also, Lakoda Johnson, Terri-Anne Johnson, Logan Knox, Jazlynn Laney, Luke Lightbody, Noah Lightbody, Johnathan McLaughlin, Theodore T.J. Mihos, Peter O’Donnell and Gracelyn Rowe.
