The Chocolate Church Arts Center seeks submissions for its showcase of regional talent on its Facebook page planned for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The presentation also will feature performances from Maine artists including Oshima Brothers and Love By Numb3rs.

Those who wish to participate are invited to submit a video of a song, a poem, dance, or similar performance. Submitters are encouraged to consider a theme of “love songs.” Submissions will be edited into one continuous presentation, which will be broadcast on the center’s Facebook page on Feb. 13. Submissions are due by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Instructions on submitting and more information can be found online at chocolatechurcharts.org/livestreams.

A winning performance will be picked by a panel of judges including Bath business owners and Curt Dale Clark, artistic director at Maine State Music Theatre. The winner will receive prizes from Bath shops Now You’re Cooking and Bath Sweet Shoppe.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

