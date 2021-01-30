DAVENPORT, Iowa — Zyrah Giustra of Gardiner has been named to the 2020 fall quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange.

