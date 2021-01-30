DAVENPORT, Iowa — Zyrah Giustra of Gardiner has been named to the 2020 fall quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Neighbors Driving Neighbors has new ride coordinator
-
Community
Scholarship applications open to Waldo County residents
-
Community
Virtual statewide Arts Education Advocacy Day to be held Feb. 17
-
Community
Chocolate Church Arts Center seeks submissions for Valentine’s Showcase
-
Community
Grace Christian Academy honor roll