Mid-Coast Audubon is accepting bird seed orders through Feb. 20 to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming.

Orders can be placed by mail-in form available at Mid-Coast Audubon’s website (midcoast.maineaudubon.org). Seed must be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Feb. 27, at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St. (U.S. Route 1) in Rockport, or Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle; specify on order form pick-up location.

According to a release from the society, five varieties will be offered: Black oil sunflower seed, 20 pounds for $18 or 40 pounds for $32; sunflower meaties (hulled), 25 pounds for $29 or 50 pounds for $48; melody mix, 20 pounds for $14 or 40 pounds for $23; thistle (Nyger), 5 pounds for $12; and Suet blocks, $2 each.

According to MCA President Susan Schubel, “The Bird Seed Sale is an important fundraiser for the organization as all of our events are offered free to the public. Proceeds from this sale help to provide support for a number of our activities including speaker fees for our public programs, maintenance of our preserves, funds for our environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more.”

All seed is pre-ordered, so make sure payment is received by Feb. 20. Make checks payable to Mid-Coast Audubon, and send to Seed Sale Sue, 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551.

For more information, contact Schubel by email at [email protected] and put BIRDSEED in the subject line, or 207-380-1370.

Mid-Coast Audubon members live from Edgecomb to Belfast, and inland to Augusta. Every month, the society sponsors an evening program at the Camden Public Library.

For more information, visit its website.

