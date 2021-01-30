MT. VERNON — Neighbors Driving Neighbors has welcomed Misty Beck as its new ride coordinator. The nonprofit organization provides rides for people in Belgrade, Fayette, Mt. Vernon, Rome and Vienna.

Beck will work part time while continuing to teach at the University of Farmington. She comes with many years of volunteer leadership and community involvement.

Mary Beth Paquette, who has been NDN’s manager since March of 2019, was promoted to executive director at the organization’s annual meeting.

Neighbors Driving Neighbors volunteers provide free transportation for adults for medical appointments, errands, exercise sessions, classes, shopping, socialization and volunteering. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, NDN is currently only able to provide prepaid grocery and pharmacy pick-up and delivery, as well as food pantry delivery. Once NDN drivers are immunized, transportation services will reopen.

An online volunteer orientation will be held in February for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver.

Anyone needing assistance or wishing to become a volunteer driver should contact NDN at [email protected] or call 207-860-0677 for more information.

