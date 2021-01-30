WINSLOW – Beverly “Bev” M. (Witham) Meunier, 74, succumbed to cancer on Jan. 26, 2021. She is finally pain free.

Beverly was born Feb. 8, 1946, the eleventh of 13 children of Archie and Etta (House) Witham. On May 27, 1961, she married the love of her life, Eugene Meunier. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years together. They built their family in Norridgewock for 26 years, then moving to Winslow for 34 years.

She was very proud to get her GED and to go on to take college courses with their daughter at University of Maine Farmington. Bev was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and friend. She worked at Labun’s and Libby’s in Norridgewock for a few years. When the family moved to Winslow, she was employed by Dr. Culver and Dr. Waldron’s offices. She eventually retired from LL Bean Call Center in Waterville.

Beverly had an abundance of interests. She loved gardening, canning, her lily flower beds, baking, tole painting and most recently, quilting. But her best quality was her calming demeanor. She was always cool-headed and so reasonable.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene of Winslow; two sons, Eugene Jr and wife Kathy of Norridgewock, Dennis of Winslow; one daughter, Deedra Fuller and husband Rocky of Albion; two sisters, Avis Willey of Waterville and Rosie Wood and husband Don of Oakland; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; special in-laws, Carl Laney, Louise Witham of Norridgewock; Shiann Witham of Oakland, Charlotte Higgins and husband Larry of Sidney, Norman Meunier and wife Polly, Margaret Meunier of Hickory, N.C., Wilfred Meunier of Skowhegan and Wayne Meunier and wife Linda of Mercer.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Arlene Frost, Doris Kinney and husband Carroll, Maxine Peters and husband Percy, Kathy Warren; six brothers, Archie Jr., Leslie, Maurice, Lloyd, Royce and Roger Witham; two brothers-in-law, Gordon and Ludger Meunier; two sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Meunier) Laney and Agnes (Meunier) Dion.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Beacon Hospice personnel, Bree, Lynn, Cynthia, Nicole and Lori. You all made her final days at home very peaceful. Special thanks to granddaughter, Aaron, for being a Godsend in Gram’s final days and we never would have been able to care for Gram without you. Aaron, Danica, Kaitlyn and River, you were the lights of her life.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Sunset Cemetery in Norridgewock.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

